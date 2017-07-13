Govia to pay £13.4m for Southern disruption

GOVIA has been effectively fined £13.4 million by the Department for Transport for poor performance connected with industrial action on Southern.

The money will pay for improvements rather than go to the government.

The argument over whether Govia had been a victim of ‘force majeure’ -- factors outside its control -- has been running since early last year.

Matters came to a head in the High Court two weeks ago, when the DfT was given until today to reach a decision. The ruling came as part of a case brought by the Association of British Commuters, which claimed unsuccessfully that the disruption on Southern broke accessibility law.

Govia said it had already factored in the additional costs, and that its expectations for the year ended 1 July 2017 remain unchanged.