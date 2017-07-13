Posted 13th July 2017 | No Comments
Govia to pay £13.4m for Southern disruption
GOVIA has been effectively fined £13.4 million by the Department for Transport for poor performance connected with industrial action on Southern.
The money will pay for improvements rather than go to the government.
The argument over whether Govia had been a victim of ‘force majeure’ -- factors outside its control -- has been running since early last year.
Matters came to a head in the High Court two weeks ago, when the DfT was given until today to reach a decision. The ruling came as part of a case brought by the Association of British Commuters, which claimed unsuccessfully that the disruption on Southern broke accessibility law.
Govia said it had already factored in the additional costs, and that its expectations for the year ended 1 July 2017 remain unchanged.
The company, which is a joint partnership between Go-Ahead Group and Keolis, had said in February that the ‘range of uncertainty’ for the year to 1 July was plus or minus £15 million, and that the outcome was ‘very close to management's central judgements’.
In a statement, Go-Ahead Group said: “This agreement resolves financial uncertainty relating to past industrial action and allows GTR to focus on improving services for Southern customers and delivering the significant passenger benefits associated with the Thameslink Programme.”
Some uncertainty remains. Govia revealed that other ‘contractual variations’, including rolling stock cascades and timetable specifications, remain under discussion with the DfT, and that the sum still at risk could be up to another £5 million.
The uneven course of the Govia Thameslink Railway franchise, which has been running since September 2014, has already cost its owners significant amounts: Go-Ahead had warned that its share of profits from the franchise has been halved for the rest of the contract, which runs until September 2021.
Although industrial action over the controversial introduction of driver-controlled operation has been the main cause of poor performance, train services had also been affected by the long-running reconstruction project at London Bridge and other infrastructure problems.
Chris Gibb recommended in his recently-published report on Southern for the DfT that at least £300 million needs to be invested in GTR infrastructure if the full Thameslink Programme frequencies of 24 trains an hour through central London at peak times are to be achieved in 2018. The DfT authorised a special grant of £300 million for track upgrades after it was shown the first draft of his report in January this year.