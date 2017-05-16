New Southern talks fail to reach agreement

TALKS between Govia Thameslink Railway and the RMT have broken up without agreement once again.

Both sides met yesterday to discuss the continuing dispute over driver-controlled operation on Southern but there was no agreement, with both sides reported to be now ‘considering their positions’.

It is not clear when talks will be resumed.

GTR said: “We have had further talks today. Both parties have adjourned to consider their respective positions.”

The position of ASLEF is also unclear. The union has tried to reach agreement with GTR twice after holding several strikes, but on both occasions the proposed settlement was rejected by the union’s members.

No further industrial action has been announced by either union.



Meanwhile the RMT also remains in dispute over driver-controlled operation with the managements of Merseyrail and Northern.