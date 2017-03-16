BREAKING: RMT rejects proposed DOO Southern deal

THE RMT has rejected the proposed DOO Southern deal between ASLEF and Govia Thameslink Railway which was agreed last night.

General secretary Mick Cash said: "We have now had a chance to look at the detail and this is basically the old deal in a new envelope and RMT does not believe for a moment that drivers and guards will be hoodwinked.

"Drivers and passengers have still lost the cast-iron guarantee they once had of a guard on the train which means they will now be more exposed and left vulnerable when something goes wrong. Disabled passengers will be seriously disadvantaged as access to train services ‎is compromised.

"GTR bosses and Charles Horton will be delighted at this proposed deal as no juggling or fiddling with words can disguise the fact that it gives the bosses the whip hand to continue to drive down safety and hammer down on the workforce."

"The fact is that GTR have deliberately done this deal behind the backs of guards and their union. Yet again guards are finding out at the last minute and via social media not from their employer. The real agenda here is to undermine the jobs and skills of a loyal and dedicated workforce regardless of the cost to safety and accessibility.

"RMT'S disputes remains on and we are seeking an urgent meeting with company and government."

GTR and ASLEF had already said that they will not be commenting again until the result of the ASLEF referendum is known on 3 April.