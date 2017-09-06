Transpennine Express unveils ‘futuristic’ train

NEW trains set to come into service on Transpennine routes in the spring of 2019 have been unveiled on the production line.

The ‘first glimpse’ pictures have been released by Transpennine Express, which will take delivery of 12 five-car dmus from CAF.

Currently under construction in Spain, they will be leased from Eversholt Rail and maintained by Alstom at Longsight and Polmadie.

The order is for one of three new fleets totalling 220 vehicles which are being delivered as part of the new TPE franchise, owned by FirstGroup, which started in April last year and runs until at least 2023. TPE is also planning to add a new Liverpool-Glasgow route from December 2018 as part of expansions to its network.

TPE managing director Leo Goodwin said: “This is an exciting step towards providing brand new, state-of-the-art trains plus more seats for rail customers across the North and into Scotland. Once ready, these futuristic trains will be some of the most modern in the country and I’m thrilled to be overseeing such an important transformation.”

CAF is also preparing to assemble future fleets in south Wales. Project manager José María Muguruza said: “The trains are the 'high speed’ variant of the Civity electric train, are capable of 125mph [200km/h] operation and will provide passengers with a new journey experience. Providing free Wi-Fi, USB ports, improved information systems and the ability to stream media. CAF are continuing to strengthen their presence across the UK Market; and look forward to continued growth with the building of their Newport Assembly plant.”