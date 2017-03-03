Electrification plans in doubt

GOVERNMENT must learn from serious failings in the design, planning and cost-estimating of the Great Western route modernisation programme, the Commons Committee of Public Accounts has said.

A new report says the GWML programme remains uncertain, and that ‘it is still unclear whether the Great Western electrification project can be delivered to the revised target of December 2018 and budget of £2.8 billion’. The report is also casting doubt on the need for further electrification at all in some cases, saying schemes should be funded ‘only where worthwhile benefits for passengers could not be achieved otherwise at lower cost’.

Network Rail has told the Committee that ‘every single part of the programme is absolutely on the limit’, according to the report.

The Committee has also warned that the significant flaws identified in the project ‘raise concerns about the ability of the Department for Transport and Network Rail to manage similar projects in future’.

These include electrification of the Midland Main Line and Transpennine routes, although the scope of schemes like these as well as Great Western has been cut back significantly because of budget limitations which first became clear in 2015.

The estimated cost of the Great Western Main Line electrification programme alone rose by £1.2 billion in just twelve months – an increase described as ‘staggering and unacceptable’ by the Committee.

PAC chair Meg Hillier said: “Mismanagement of the Great Western programme has hit taxpayers hard and left many people angry and frustrated.

“This is a stark example of how not to run a major project, from flawed planning at the earliest stage to weak accountability and what remain serious questions about the reasons for embarking on the work in the first place.”

Network Rail chief executive Mark Carne said: “I very much welcome the PAC’s conclusions. The modernisation of the Great Western line was always going to be a hugely complex job. Yet in 2009 it was committed to, then started, long before the scale of the work was properly understood.

“Network Rail and Department for Transport have learnt the lessons from the poor early planning of this project. Today we do not take forward major projects until they are properly scoped, properly planned and we have a robust estimate of what the cost will be.”