DfT scraps electrification schemes

ELECTRIFICATION schemes between Cardiff and Swansea, Kettering, Nottingham and Sheffield, and between Windermere and Oxenholme have been cancelled by the Department for Transport.

Instead, these routes will rely on the ‘new technology’ of bi-mode trains, the DfT said.

It continued: “Passengers will benefit sooner and experience less disruption compared with putting up intrusive wires and masts along routes where they are no longer required.”

