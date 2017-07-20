Posted 20th July 2017 | No Comments

DfT scraps electrification schemes

BREAKING NEWS: 

ELECTRIFICATION schemes between Cardiff and Swansea, Kettering, Nottingham and Sheffield, and between Windermere and Oxenholme have been cancelled by the Department for Transport.

Instead, these routes will rely on the ‘new technology’ of bi-mode trains, the DfT said.

It continued: “Passengers will benefit sooner and experience less disruption compared with putting up intrusive wires and masts along routes where they are no longer required.”

breaking story ... more follows

 

Have Your Say

Please read Guidance Notes for Contributors

Submitted comments are subject to approval prior to public posting. Railnews reserve the right to reject, alter or censor any submissions. Railnews also reserve the right to reproduce submissions in any format.

Railnews may, from time to time, send out marketing emails to subscribers and website users. If you would prefer not to receive these emails, please tick this box.