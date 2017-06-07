Greater Anglia unveils the future with Stadler mock-up

NEW trains for Greater Anglia have been revealed, at least in principle, with the arrival of a mock-up from Swiss builder Stadler.





The interior combines the main features of 20 electric and 38 bi-mode trains which will replace all existing GA rolling stock now running in Norfolk, as well as most of Suffolk and parts of Cambridgeshire, dubbed FLIRT by Stadler (Fast Light Innovative Regional Train) and consisting of 378 vehicles. These will largely ride on articulated bogies within the sets, allowing low-floor connections between the cars.





Ten electric 12-car Class 745s will provide 750 seats and operate GA’s intercity services between Norwich, Ipswich and London. A further 10 trains of the same length will provide Stansted Express services.





The bi-mode Class 755s will offer three or four passenger vehicles, but will also include a short ‘power pack’ car to generate electricity when the trains are not under the wires. This vehicle will include a central aisle so that the cars on either side are not isolated. Greater Anglia said there are no plans to include batteries as a secondary back-up.





The 755s will be used on GA local and regional services in Norfolk and Suffolk on the lines from Norwich to Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Sheringham, plus the Felixstowe branch from Ipswich, the Sudbury branch from Marks Tey and the longer cross-country routes to Cambridge and Peterborough.





All the new trains will be equipped with power points and WiFi.





The Stadler fleets will be maintained at Crown Point in Norwich and also at a new depot to be known as Brantham, built on a site near Manningtree station.





The first sets are expected to be delivered next year and start entering service in 2019. The cost is put at £600 million, and is being financed by train leasing company Rock Rail.



