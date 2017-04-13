RMT to strike on Northern in DCO dispute

THE RMT has called a one day strike on Northern in a DCO dispute with Arriva.

The walkout is set to take place on 28 April, which will also be the first day of a 48-hour strike on Virgin Trains East Coast in a related dispute over train staffing.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “The public, who support RMT’s campaign for a guarantee of a guard on their trains, will be appalled that Arriva Rail North have failed to offer any kind of progress whatsoever in the talks and have instead opted to try and bulldoze through their plans regardless. It is that flagrant disregard for the safety issues at the heart of the dispute which leaves us with no option but to put on this further day of strike action.”

Arriva has yet to comment.