Three operators hit by DOO strikes

TRAIN services are being disrupted by strikes in several parts of England today.

RMT members have walked out at Merseyrail, Northern and Southern in protest at plans to extend driver-only operation.

The strike affecting Southern services is the latest in a long series which began almost a year ago. Southern says no trains are running on some lines, such as between Milton Keynes Central and East Croydon, and there are cancellations on other routes.

Northern expects to run roughly 40 per cent of its usual timetable until about 19.00, while Merseyrail said its services are ‘much reduced’, because many drivers are refusing to cross RMT picket lines at the system’s two depots.

Operators and the Department for Transport are continuing to maintain that DOO is safe, but the RMT has remained implacably opposed to any extensions. The union’s general secretary Mick Cash said: “In the teeth of a relentless campaign of spin and intimidation from Southern Rail the RMT guards' and drivers' action continues to hold firm in the fight for rail safety nearly a year on‎.

“Instead of their usual barrage of distortions and misinformation it is about time Southern/GTR [Govia Thameslink Railway] got out of the bunker and got back round the t‎able with the union in serious and meaningful talks.”

The RMT has also warned that it is considering taking legal action against the Office of Rail and Road, which is allegedly not protecting the rights of disabled passengers on DOO trains. Mick Cash said: “It is obviously the case that if a disabled passenger once had the guarantee of a guard on their service and that guarantee is withdrawn then the disabled passenger has been disadvantaged. Far from being about modernisation driver-only trains turns the clock back on the rights of disabled and older passengers.”

A spokesman for the ORR said: “ORR monitors train companies to determine whether their policies and procedures are compliant with ‎their obligations. We are also carrying out research to understand better the experience of passengers that pre-book passenger assistance and those that receive assistance without booking.‎

“We work with industry and passenger groups to improve the service all passengers receive. This includes taking enforcement action where we consider it is in passengers' best interests.”