Underground drivers vote for Night Tube strikes

THE RMT says Night Tube drivers have voted ‘overwhelmingly’ for strikes and action short of a strike in a dispute over job opportunities.

London Underground has been accused by the union of ’imposing’ a ’block on career progression’.

The ballot has produced a result in which more than 96 per cent were in favour of a strike and more than 98 per cent for action short of a strike, the union said.

The dispute arose after train operators were allegedly prevented from moving into vacant full-time positions for a period of at least 18 months. The RMT said all other staff, including part-time Night Tube station staff are eligible to apply, but the train operators are not.

The union’s general secretary Mick Cash said: “It is outrageous that London Underground have decided to discriminate against their Night Tube drivers. This is a senseless and damaging policy that picks out one group of staff for negative treatment and of course the drivers are angry and that is why our members have voted overwhelmingly for action. That ballot result will now be considered by RMT’s Executive.”

“RMT would call on LU to see sense, stop these stupid attacks on career progression and fair reward for overtime working and confirm that this discrimination against the Night Tube drivers has been lifted.”

London Underground operations director Peter McNaught said: "Night Tube services have been running since August last year in line with agreements reached with the unions. We've met with the RMT to discuss and resolve the new issues that they have. We have invited the RMT to more talks later this week and I encourage them to continue discussions with us rather than threaten industrial action."

Meanwhile, ASLEF is also currently balloting its members over Night Tube industrial action. The result of that vote is due on Thursday.