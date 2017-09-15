Fire halts services from London Euston

Railnews Ltd is not responsible for the content of external sites.

THOUSANDS of passengers between London, the north west and Scotland are facing disruption to their journeys after an overnight fire just north of Harrow & Wealdstone station in north west London.

The blaze at a Headstone Lane timber yard has left a wall alongside the line dangerously unstable, and structural engineers say it must be demolished.

As a result, all four main lines have been closed to allow access to the demolition crews, and all trains from Glasgow, north west England and the West Midlands are terminating at Milton Keynes Central.

To make matters worse, it was not possible to provide alternative road services from London this morning.

The only trains still able to run from Euston are London Overground services to Harrow and Watford, because the pair of ‘DC’ lines are the furthest from the site of the fire and have remained open.

Passengers are being advised to use alternative routes, such as from London King’s Cross for Scotland or from London Marylebone to the West Midlands. Tickets are being accepted on a wide range of alternative services, said National Rail.

It is hoped that all the lines passing Headstone Lane can be reopened by tomorrow.