Posted 8th September 2017 | No Comments

More work planned for Waterloo approaches

WORK to improve capacity at London Waterloo is continuing this autumn, and Network Rail has warned that some train services are being affected over seven weekends, starting tomorrow.

Much of the project was completed during August, when platforms were lengthened and track layouts remodelled.

However, Network Rail must still upgrade signalling between Waterloo and Vauxhall, and carry out improvements at Vauxhall station, a busy interchange with the Victoria Line, which include new stairwells.

Route director Becky Lumlock said: “As planned, we will be continuing our upgrades over seven weekends between September and November, laying new track and cables between Waterloo and Vauxhall and building new stairwells at Vauxhall to make room for more passengers.

"While we continue our upgrade work, some platforms at Waterloo and Vauxhall will need to close so South Western Railway will be operating a reduced service over these weekends. I'd ask passengers to remember to check before they travel and plan ahead.”

South Western Railway took over from South West Trains on 20 August. Managing director Andy Mellors said: “The recent weeks have been a challenging time for passengers and employees alike. We'd like to apologise for the continued disruption to services and thank them for their patience whilst these vital Waterloo upgrade works are completed.”

Work will now be taking place each weekend, starting tomorrow, until the end of September. Further possessions are planned for 8, 14 and 15 October and also 12 November.

Have Your Say

Please read Guidance Notes for Contributors

Submitted comments are subject to approval prior to public posting. Railnews reserve the right to reject, alter or censor any submissions. Railnews also reserve the right to reproduce submissions in any format.

Railnews may, from time to time, send out marketing emails to subscribers and website users. If you would prefer not to receive these emails, please tick this box.