More work planned for Waterloo approaches

WORK to improve capacity at London Waterloo is continuing this autumn, and Network Rail has warned that some train services are being affected over seven weekends, starting tomorrow.

Much of the project was completed during August, when platforms were lengthened and track layouts remodelled.

However, Network Rail must still upgrade signalling between Waterloo and Vauxhall, and carry out improvements at Vauxhall station, a busy interchange with the Victoria Line, which include new stairwells.

Route director Becky Lumlock said: “As planned, we will be continuing our upgrades over seven weekends between September and November, laying new track and cables between Waterloo and Vauxhall and building new stairwells at Vauxhall to make room for more passengers.

"While we continue our upgrade work, some platforms at Waterloo and Vauxhall will need to close so South Western Railway will be operating a reduced service over these weekends. I'd ask passengers to remember to check before they travel and plan ahead.”

South Western Railway took over from South West Trains on 20 August. Managing director Andy Mellors said: “The recent weeks have been a challenging time for passengers and employees alike. We'd like to apologise for the continued disruption to services and thank them for their patience whilst these vital Waterloo upgrade works are completed.”

Work will now be taking place each weekend, starting tomorrow, until the end of September. Further possessions are planned for 8, 14 and 15 October and also 12 November.