Competition concerns on routes to Exeter

A joint venture of FirstGroup and MTR has won the South Western franchise and will take over from Stagecoach on 20 August. The change will mark the end of 21 years of Stagecoach operations from London Waterloo, but the Authority is concerned about the prospect of fare increases on train services from Exeter to London, which run to Waterloo or the GWR terminus at London Paddington.

As FirstGroup already runs GWR, the Authority said it was concerned that FirstGroup having control of both services ‘could reduce competition on the route, leading to higher fares or worse service for passengers’.

The Authority’s acting chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: “This is a crucial rail route to the South West, used by around half a million passengers a year. It’s therefore vital that passengers do not suffer as a result of reduced competition.

“The CMA believes that without its intervention, FirstGroup may be able to increase fares for passengers between London and Exeter, as it will be the only rail operator running all services on this route. We look forward to hearing from the companies involved about how they think they can overcome this.”

FirstGroup and MTR now have the opportunity to offer proposals (described officially as ‘undertakings in lieu of reference’) to the Authority. If these undertakings are considered sufficient, the companies involved will be able to avoid what is known as an in-depth phase 2 investigation.

FirstGroup said: “We have been discussing our plans for the new South Western franchise with the CMA for several months and we are pleased that on most routes, it has found no competition issues. Now that this update gives more clarity, we look forward to submitting our proposals which we envisage will satisfy their concerns.’

In previous cases, such the recent award of the Northern franchise to Arriva, the Authority’s concerns were resolved by the operator agreeing to impose price caps.

