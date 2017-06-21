HS2 commitment confirmed in Queen’s Speech

THE new Government says it intends to continue with work on HS2, including Phase 2a to Manchester, which it describes as the ‘next leg’.

The commitment is set out today in the Queen’s Speech at the State Opening of Parliament.

Timetables for passing laws have been disrupted by the unexpected General Election, and achieving the new laws set out in this year’s speech will cover two years of Parliamentary time, meaning that there will be no further timetable for legislation announced in 2018.

The present HS2 project will be bolstered by a new Bill for the high speed line between the west Midlands and north west England, which will be one of a series of laws intended to improve national infrastructure. Others will improve the public charging system for electric cars and authorise at least one spaceport. At the moment, contenders for this include sites at Prestwick and Machrihanish in Scotland, Llanbedr in Wales and Newquay in south west England.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said: “We are absolutely determined to give Britain the transport infrastructure it needs so that we can thrive and grow as we leave the European Union.

“The measures we outline this week will ensure our legal structures are ready for the high skill, highly paid jobs of the future, while backing the transport projects that will make journeys better for ordinary working people.

“It’s only by backing infrastructure through our Modern Industrial Strategy that we can spread prosperity and opportunity around the country.”