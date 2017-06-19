Fewer trains in East Anglia as temperatures soar

Railnews Ltd is not responsible for the content of external sites.

TRAIN services in the East of England are being reduced in a bid to cope with soaring temperatures.

With the shade temperature expected to hit at least 30 degrees C in East Anglia today, rail temperatures could exceed 50. Network Rail has reacted by imposing speed restrictions on the Great Eastern Main Line from London Liverpool Street to Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk from midday.

Greater Anglia warned that services on a number of routes would be reduced as a result including the intercity service between London, Ipswich and Norwich, which will be halved to run every 60 minutes.

Other destinations away from the main line also affected by the timetable changes include Southend Victoria, Braintree, Clacton and Southminster.

Greater Anglia said trains running more slowly exert less pressure on the rails, while overhead lines are also vulnerable to excessive temperatures.

The operator added: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused by these heat-related speed restrictions and the amended timetable that we have to run.”

Some ticket restrictions are being relaxed. Advance ticket holders may travel on an alternative service if their booked train is cancelled.

