Chris Grayling faces new call for safety talks

CHRIS Grayling has returned to the cabinet as transport secretary following the General Election.





His name is included in a list issued by No 10 Downing Street yesterday (Sunday), and the announcement has been greeted by an immediate call from the RMT for urgent talks with him over rail ‘cuts, safety and services’.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “Despite their protests in the past everyone knows that Government ministers have been calling the shots on the axing of the guards on rail franchises like Southern, Northern and Merseyrail. With no parliamentary majority to hide behind Chris Grayling should be called to account for his actions and RMT wants urgent talks with a reversal of the guards threat, along with the safety-critical cuts at TfL and Network Rail, right at the top of the agenda.

“RMT is sick and tired up ministers ignoring their transport staff and treating the unions like dirt. They have connived to prop up greedy, failing rail companies, doling out austerity cuts that threaten public safety while protecting private profit. Chris Grayling has not lifted a finger to help resolve the guards' disputes to date. The idea that this nonsense can continue after last Thursday is ludicrous.”



