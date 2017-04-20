Services returning to normal after Euston cable fire

A FIRE in signalling cables at South Hampstead caused serious disruption to services at London Euston last night, and the station had to be closed for a time.

Operators said the effects of the incident were felt all the way down the West Coast Main Line as far as Liverpool.

Emergency work overnight by Network Rail engineers has restored the signalling, and most trains are now running again. However, there was no London Overground service on Thursday morning between Euston and Harrow & Wealdstone, although Bakerloo line services have been continuing to serve the stations between Queen’s Park and Harrow.

The blaze disrupted the home-bound journeys of thousands of commuters, who were diverted where possible to other stations.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.