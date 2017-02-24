Storm Doris continues to delay trains

THE effects of the high winds of Storm Doris have left a legacy of railway delays and damage.

Yesterday’s storm tracked from west to east across the centre of Britain, felling trees, blowing debris on to lines and forcing Network Rail to impose speed restrictions on many routes. Network Rail has dealt with hundreds of incidents over the past 24 hours – from trampolines, chairs and trees blown on tracks to bags becoming entangled in overhead power lines.

There are no trains today on the Birmingham Cross City line as a result of the storm damage.

In Wales, buses are replacing trains between Llandudno and Blaenau Ffestiniog until at least Monday, while buses are also replacing trains between Llanelli and Shrewsbury today.

Arriva Trains Wales also said a number of its trains had been damaged by colliding with trees and other debris, and that some will have to be withdrawn until they have been repaired.

In East Anglia disruption is expected to continue between Norwich and Sheringham until later today, while Thameslink services are being affected by damage to overhead power lines at St Albans. Virgin is reporting minor delays between Stafford and Nuneaton.

London Midland director of passenger services Tom Joyner said “I would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we have been dealing with the exceptional impact of Storm Doris. Network Rail colleagues have worked hard to clear and repair as many routes as possible to get Britain moving again this morning. However the damage to the Cross City Line will take longer to repair.”