Alex Hynes named as new head of ScotRail Alliance

THE replacement for Phil Verster as managing director of the ScotRail Alliance has been named as Alex Hynes, the present managing director of Arriva Rail North.

Phil Verster is leaving ScotRail to become managing director of the East West rail project, although the sudden nature of his resignation last week surprised some industry observers.

It had been reported that the cause of his departure had been poor performance on the Scottish network but Mr Verster has denied this, saying the suggestion was 'totally wrong'. He told The Scotsman that the move would be 'great for me and my family'.

Alex Hynes has been managing director of the Northern franchise for the past three and half years.

He said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to lead the ScotRail Alliance, this cutting-edge arrangement, which brings together the management of ScotRail and Network Rail to deliver the very best for customers. The ScotRail Alliance is delivering one of the largest programmes of investment, change and modernisation since the railway was built. To be part of that, and the plans to vastly improve services and capacity for customers, is hugely exciting for me.”

Network Rail chief executive Mark Carne added: "We are very pleased that Alex is joining Network Rail to lead the ScotRail Alliance. This is one of the most pressurised, high profile roles in the whole railway industry and we look forward to helping him succeed.”

The managing director of Abellio UK Dominic Booth said: “Alex has a proven track record delivering rail improvement and investment programmes, and is the ideal replacement. We are currently investing in a fleet of 70 new faster, longer and greener trains, which will transform the rail travel experience of our customers and we are delighted to have Alex in place to lead this work.”