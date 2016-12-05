Underground strikes called off after 'progressive' talks

THE RMT says 24-hour strikes which had been called on the Piccadilly and Hammersmith & City lines of London Underground from 21.30 tomorrow (6 December) have been cancelled, following successful talks at ACAS.

The union said 'all objectives' in the Piccadilly line dispute had now been achieved and that it was committed to further talks 'aimed at a long term agreement' on the Hammersmith and City line.

General secretary Mick Cash said: “Talks with London Underground have proved to be positive and focused and as a result we have been able to make enough significant progress to allow us to suspend the strike action in both disputes that was scheduled for tomorrow evening.

“There is no question that the advances we have made have been down to the strength and resilience of our members in the workplace backed up by a determined and professional negotiating team. The solidarity that led to the resounding ballots for action has been absolutely decisive.

“The union thanks its members and its officers for the exceptional display of unity which has enabled us to make serious progress in resolving the issues at the heart of these disputes.”

The RMT had been in dispute with TfL over a train shortage on the Piccadilly caused by leaf damage to wheels, and had called for the extension of Night Tube to the Piccadilly, set for 16 December, to be postponed. The H&C dispute concerned several industrial relations matters, including the relationship between staff and management.

The detailed terms of the Piccadilly line agreement are not yet known.