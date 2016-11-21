Scottish Government considers rail nationalisation

THE Scottish Government has signalled that it could be poised to terminate the present ScotRail franchise, which has been run by Abellio for the past 18 months.

The problem is mainly poor performance, which the ScotRail Alliance has attributed to the effects of major upgrades, particularly electrification schemes in the central belt. Alliance managing director Phil Verster has said carrying out the programme of improvements while still running trains is like ‘performing open heart surgery while doing a marathon’.

Even so, transport minister Humza Yousaf said public ownership of the Scottish railway operator is now possible. One option to end the 10-year Abellio franchise early will come in 2020, when there is a 'break point' in the contract.

There could also be an opportunity for the government to act earlier if performance fails to reach minimum targets for three successive months, but that could open a debate about the causes of delays, and whether they are within Abellio's control.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that the possibility of removing Abellio's franchise is being kept under review. Speaking on Thursday after problems in the Edinburgh area, she said: "I am sorry for the disruption that was caused this morning and also sorry for any disruption that any passenger faces on any day of the week. That is ScotRail's position and it is also mine."

ASLEF general secretary Mick Whelan said: "The Scottish government response to the rail crisis has been pathetic. Transport Minister Humza Yousaf has stood by while Abellio Scotrail takes Scotland's passengers and taxpayers for a ride."

But Mr Yousaf has firmly rejected a resignation call from ASLEF, saying he will 'most certainly not' be stepping down.

Abellio apologised for the problems in the Edinburgh area, saying it "can never stop striving to improve".

