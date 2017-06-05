Posted 5th June 2017
GB Railfreight wins DP World contract
GB Railfreight has signed a 3-year contract to manage the movements and preparation of all trains serving the DP World London Gateway Port.
GB Railfreight started operating at the Gateway on 17 March and under the contract it has now expanded its presence, adding eight employees who were previously working at the Port for the former operator.
GBRf described the contract as a ‘significant development‘. The company’s managing director John Smith said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to develop our services in London and ensure that the economy continues to function effectively and that efforts to lower air pollution through the reduction of lorries on the capital’s roads are successful. We hope to continue to build on this relationship and ensure that passengers receive the optimum service.”